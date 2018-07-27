Sir Ray Avery says he is "absolutely gutted" the pin has been pulled on his planned charity concert at Eden Park.

"I got up in the morning and tried to do something that was wonderful. I thought that all of New Zealand would get behind it and 91 per cent of them did," LifePod incubator inventor told the Herald.

Yesterday, the Eden Park Trust withdrew its application to hold a concert to fundraise for Sir Ray Avery's baby 'LifePod' incubators.

The action followed advice from lawyers of the trustees claiming the consent process for the concert was likely to stretch beyond October and cost in excess of $750,000, not including legal costs.

Advertisement

Proceeds of the Live Aid-style concert were meant go towards the $4 million that was needed to make 2000 LifePods promoted to save babies around the world.

Avery said he did not anticipate the level of opposition he has faced.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark questioned whether profits from a public concert at Eden Park would have actually been spent on saving babies in developing countries.

Avery had shut down those comments to say it was all legit.

"It doesn't seem to be a very good humane response to try to stop someone who is trying to save a whole lot of babies' lives," he said.

He said the website that had been built, along with all the time people had donated, was now a waste.

"It's awful and incredibly disappointed."

Avery said he will be meeting the Eden Park Trust and other promoters next week to see if an alternative could be meet.