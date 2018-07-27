A 'beloved" Unison Network worker has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, after receiving a suspected electric shock at the lines company's Hastings depot.

St John Ambulances were called to Hawke's Bay's Unison Networks depot in Hastings at 1pm to attend a male patient, and a St John spokeswoman said a paramedic and an ambulance were on site six minutes later.

"That patient has been taken in a critical condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital."

The spokeswoman said a response unit with an intensive care paramedic on board and an ambulance were both dispatched to the scene.

Unison relationships manager Danny Gough confirmed a staff member had been taken to hospital after suffering what appeared to be an electric shock.

"We are assisting the police with their investigation as part of that, and we are also in the process of notifying family and staff and the relevant regulatory authorities.

"It's been pretty traumatic for the Unison family here to have something like this happen. Our thoughts now are clearly with our colleague and his family and obviously, the wider Unison family.

"It's been a traumatic experience not only for our beloved colleague but also the wider Unison family."

Unison is the fifth largest electricity distributor in New Zealand and is owned by the Hawke's Bay Power Consumers' Trust (HBPCT).