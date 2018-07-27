Rapper Scribe has today admitted a wilful damage charge but will stand trial on six other domestic-related charges.

The chart-topping hip-hop artist, whose real name is Malo Ioane Luafutu, appeared at Christchurch District Court late this afternoon.

His lawyer, defence counsel Elizabeth Bulger said Scribe, 39, admits a charge of wilful damage.

But the father-of-four entered not guilty pleas to six other charges, including four alleged protection order breaches, male assaults female, and assault with intent to injure.

Advertisement

He initially appeared at Waitakere District Court earlier this month but the case has been transferred to his home town.

Judge Brian Callaghan remanded Scribe on continued bail, with existing conditions, to a case review hearing on September 27. He has elected a judge-alone trial.

The rapper's star began to rise when he released his debut album The Crusader - a nod to the Canterbury rugby team - in 2003.