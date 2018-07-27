District health boards and nurses have reached an agreement to ensure safe staffing levels in public hospitals, Health Minister David Clark has announced.

"It is clear we've been asking too much of our nurses and their workloads are not sustainable. The Government has heard the message from DHB nurses and midwives loud and clear – we agree safe staffing must be a priority," Clark said today.

DHBs and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) will sign an accord on Monday under which the DHBs and the Ministry of Health will work with the union to monitor the implementation of the Care Capacity Demand Management safe staffing tool.

"There will be clear accountability mechanisms in place to ensure the required staffing is delivered," Clark said in a statement.

"In addition, a strategy will be developed to help retain existing nurses and midwives in the public health service, and attract others back into the workforce.

"The accord also includes a commitment to looking at providing employment and training for all New Zealand nursing and midwifery graduates."

Safe staffing levels has been a sticking point in negotiations between nurses and DHBs.

Clark said the Government's commitment to funding an extra 500 DHB nurses as part of the current collective employment negotiations still stood but there would be ongoing work to ensure DHBs delivered now and in future.

The CCDM is a programme that ensures DHBs are matching demand and resources to ensure patient safety, a safe workplace and organisational efficiency.

The DHBs' Safe Staffing Healthy Workplaces Unit developed the CCDM and works with DHBs and unions to implement the programme in accordance with the recommendations of the 2006 Safe Staffing Healthy Workplaces Committee of Inquiry Report.

The NZNO has taken a fourth offer to its members who will be balloted on it next week. Nurses went on strike two weeks ago in their first industrial action in 30 years over pay and staffing levels.