Random searches will be carried out on workers involved in the planned re-entry of the Pike River mine to ensure they don't take "contraband" underground which could increase the risk of an explosion.

Documents obtained from the Pike River Recovery Agency (PRRA) by the Herald on Sunday under the Official Information Act (OIA) highlight a raft of potential dangers that those involved in the operation could face.

Twenty-nine miners and contractors lost their lives after the mine exploded on November 19, 2010. Just two people survived; Daniel Rockhouse and Russell Smith.

The PRRA was established in January with the hope of working towards safely recovering the drift into the mine; and in the process try and better understand what caused the tragedy.

Among documents obtained via the OIA is a Fire and Explosion Hazard Management Plan (FEHMP) which reveals risk appraisals had shown that any event involving a fire or explosion would "create a hazard that could result in multiple fatalities".

The document reveals a list of "contraband" that will be forbidden to be taken underground during the re-entry attempt; including lighters, vaping devices, electronic watches, mobile phones, unauthorised light metals, glass bottles and paper which isn't "work or safety-related materials stored underground".

Staff would be subject to announced checks to ensure they weren't carrying any banned items before going underground.

"Mine officials will conduct random spot searches of underground workers at the start of shift," the plan states.

"Searches shall be conducted in the presence of another competent person or an underground worker."

The contraband list would be distributed during an induction phase and signage at the mine's "deployment area" would also be present.

It emerged in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Pike River mine disaster that contraband discovered prior to the 2010 tragedy in the mine included a lighter and cigarette butts.

PRRA chief executive Dave Gawn said the stance adopted by the agency was "standard practice" for underground coalmines.

Pike River Recovery Agency boss Dave Gawn. Photo / Supplied

Talking to the Herald on Sunday, Gawn said under regulations while preparing plans such as the Pike River re-entry, consideration must be given to sources of ignition.

He said regulations relating to sparks or naked flames mean a mining operator "must ensure no device or material, including smoking materials are taken or used in the underground parts of a mining operation".

He added: "History has shown that self-searching is not enough. This is standard practice for all underground coal mines."

Gawn said health and safety was a priority for the agency and its committee looking into issues comprised office and mine staff "who meet regularly to discuss risks and mitigations".

The agency was committed to the highest of standards.

"It's important to us as a nation that we have high standards of safety for our workers, that people can expect to come home from their day's work," Gawn said.

"My role, and that of all of us at the agency, is to recognise the significance of the work, understand how important it is to the families of the 29 men killed at Pike River, and apply ourselves wholeheartedly to our objectives."

Documents released by the agency also include an Emergency Management Principal Control Plan (EMPCP) to identify the principal hazards that could result in the need for an emergency response.

Emergency types listed in the document include: fire/explosion, inundation, ground stability, roads and vehicle operating areas, air quality, spontaneous combustion, helicopter work, remote work on the hill above the mine, irrespirable atmospheres, underground vehicle fires and medical events.

Monthly audits of on-site first responder equipment will be carried out, including that there are "first aid supplies sufficient for the initial treatment of any person suffering illness or injury on site. The level of provision includes the possibility of catastrophic events, such as multiple casualty."

Different emergency-response scenarios are also to be tested to ensure those on site are well prepared.

Gawn said the "baseline concept" for re-entry which experts believed was "technically feasible" had been signed off by the Minister Responsible for Pike River, Andrew Little.

Next month a further round of detailed planning of options would be developed, followed by a "three-step" risk-analysis process in September and October.

"Following this, the agency will be in a position to determine whether or not the re-entry and recovery of the drift can be done safely and we will make a recommendation accordingly," he said.

"Any underground mine operation is not without risk – the key going forward is to ensure that any identified risks can be mitigated to a level whereby the operation can be conducted safely by those tasked to execute the plan."

Gawn said the agency was working in strong partnership with the Pike River Family Reference Group – which represents 28 of the 31 families directly impacted by the tragedy.

"They are hearing first-hand what the risks and challenges are, and some of them have spent the last seven-and-a-half years understanding the technical ins and outs of mining," he said.

"They are incredibly well-informed, and have been able to provide a real 'reality check' for our technical experts – their very presence at our planning sessions reminds us why we are all here."