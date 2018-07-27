Members of New Zealand gang the Mongrel Mob have been snapped posing in photos and videos from inside their Queensland headquarters.

Members of the patched gang, which has more than 30 chapters throughout Australia, have been caught pulling gang signs surrounded by paraphernalia in images posted to social media.

The outlawed motorcycle gang is involved with violent initiation processes, Nazi insignia and motto and members in Australia have been involved in murder, armed robberies, extortion, home invasion, firearms and drug offences.

Members of the Gold Coast Mongrel Mob chapter have been posting videos and images from inside their headquarters. Photo / Supplied

The gang claims it offers a surrogate "family" for young men, most of whom are often alienated from their family, with the majority of its Australian members originating from NZ European, Māori and Polynesian ethnic groups.

Members have been snapped with paraphernalia in the background. Photo / Supplied

The Mongrel Mob has been growing rapidly on the northern Gold Coast with a clubhouse set up in Coomera recently.

New Zealand police have been attempting to crack down on the gang for decades, with the Mongrel Mob being targeted in investigations into the supply and distribution of methamphetamine across New Zealand.

The local Queensland government yesterday declared the Mongrel Mob would be outlawed as part of their commitment to strike-out organised crime.

Inside the Gold Coast Mongrel Mob clubhouse. Photo / Supplied

Queensland Attorney-General Justice Yvette D'Ath said the Mongrel Mob will become the 28th organisation to be outlawed under the Serious and Organised Crime Legislation Amendment Act.

D'Ath believes the Mongrel Mob was one of the "fiercest" gangs in the world and hopes the decision will stop the gang establishing a foothold in the state.

The declaration means the gang will be subject to offences like consorting and its colours will be banned in all public places.

"The Police Commissioner has advised there is evidence of Mongrel Mob activity in Queensland and we are acting to prevent it from establishing a foothold in the state.

Members of New Zealand gang the Mongrel Mob have been snapped posing in photos and videos from inside their Queensland headquarters. Photo / Supplied

"This is an organisation with the attributes of an outlaw motorcycle gang with violent initiation processes, Nazi insignia and motto and members who, outside Queensland, have been involved in murder, armed robberies, extortion, home invasion, firearms and drug offences.

"QPS has advised Mongrel Mob members have recently displayed their colours in public in Brisbane, Logan, Rockhampton and the Gold Coast," D'Ath said.

The gang will be added to a list of other declared organisations including the Finks, Rebels and Bandidos, which are prevented from gathering in numbers or displaying colours publicly.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said criminal gangs were not welcome in the city.

"We have zero tolerance (for outlaw gangs) so I'd say to them move on, we don't want you."