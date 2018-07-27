A trial date has been set for a couple facing charges of ill-treatment and failing to protect.

Annie Mathews and Jovander Terry will go on trial for two weeks starting April 29, 2019.

Mathews faces two charges of ill-treatment and one of failing to protect while Terry faces four charges of ill-treatment.

Both had pleaded not guilty to the charges and will face a trial by jury.

Advertisement

The charges relate to the alleged ill-treatment of Terry's disabled brother between late 2014 and December 2015.

The trial date was set in the Rotorua District Court today. Terry was remanded in custody until a pre-trial conference on April 16, 2019 while Mathews was remanded on bail.