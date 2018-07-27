The New Zealand Transport Agency has released a computer-generated look at the indicative route for the new State Highway 3 replacement for the Manawatu Gorge, and Dannevirke residents will be able to get their first look at tomorrow's roadshow.

While a final design hasn't been confirmed, project manager Lonnie Dalzell said the indicative route had the new road run from near the western entry of the closed State Highway 3 gorge route, across the Ruahine Ranges north of the gorge, and reconnect to State Highway 3 at Woodville.

"It provides a visualisation which gives people an idea where the road will go over the Ruahine Ranges and a feel for what it might look like," he said.

The route would use the existing bridge across the Manawatu River east of Ashhurst, before curving north and across the river via a newly built bridge and curving back to the east.

"Great progress is being made on the new road, as well as this sneak peek, the project team has recently completed geotechnical investigations along the proposed corridor of the replacement route," Dalzell said.

"A total of 15 boreholes (the deepest being 50 metres) yielded 530m of core samples, which have now been sent to the lab for testing.

"The ground core samples will provide further understanding of the area and key information for the project as we refine our knowledge and continue the investigation of the proposed corridor."

Dalzell also said the project's full name, Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Gorge Replacement Route Project, recognised the spiritual, cultural and historical significance of the land near where work had been taking place high.

State Highway 3 through the gorge has been closed since April 2017 due to large slips and instability at the Kerry's Wall site.

With a high risk of further slips, NZTA announced later last year that the road would be closed indefinitely.

Woodville residents got their first look at the proposed new route last Wednesday and the NZTA roadshow will be in Dannevirke tomorrow from 4pm to 8pm in the supper room at the Sports Centre.