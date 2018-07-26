An Auckland police officer has been accused of illegally tasering a woman.

Sean Matthew Doak, 24, is charged with assault using a Taser as a weapon and illegally presenting a restricted weapon at a person.

Charges were laid in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on September 17 last year.

Doak has been remanded at large and will appear in court next month.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, the Auckland City District commander, told the Herald in a statement a sworn officer has been charged after an incident allegedly occurred in Auckland last year.



The officer was on-duty at the time, Malthus said.



An internal police employment investigation will also be conducted pending the outcome of the criminal court proceedings.

"During this time the officer will not be on front line duties," Malthus said.



The Independent Police Conduct Authority is also carrying out its own investigation.