An Auckland police officer has been accused of illegally tasering a woman.

Sean Matthew Doak, 24, is charged with assault using a Taser as a weapon and illegally presenting a restricted weapon at a person.

Charges were laid in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on September 17 last year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Doak has been remanded at large and will appear in court next month.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, the Auckland City District commander, told the Herald in a statement a sworn officer has been charged after an incident allegedly occurred in Auckland last year.

The officer was on-duty at the time, Malthus said.

An internal police employment investigation will also be conducted pending the outcome of the criminal court proceedings.

"During this time the officer will not be on front line duties," Malthus said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is also carrying out its own investigation.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

'Hero cop' dodges prison over $283k in unpaid taxes

30 Jun, 2018 10:51am
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

New charge laid against senior police officer accused of sexual crimes

20 Jun, 2018 9:23am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Ex-cop fails in lawyer bid after sex charge acquittals

31 May, 2018 5:40pm
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Feral goat put down after being Tasered

26 Jul, 2018 3:46pm
5 minutes to read