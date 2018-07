A large factory is on fire in Lower Hutt.

Fire crews were called to Chair Solutions on Hutt Park Road just after 6am by the building's automatic fire alarm.

Fire and Emergency shift commander Murray Dunbar said the fire is large and they have eleven appliances in attendance.

He said there are no reports of anyone injured or inside the building.

The fire has broken out not far from another blaze at Macaulay Metals in Seaview last week.