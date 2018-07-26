When police turn up to a property in body armour and wearing face guards they are not usually bearing gifts.

But that's just what they did when Counties Manukau police arrived to surprise an industrious boy at his police-themed fifth birthday party.

When Zachary was master planning his party he had to invite the police to go with the theme, so it was lucky he only had to remember three numbers to get hold of them.

He had told his mother he wanted to have a police-themed birthday and wanted to invite them to come along but she had no idea he was going to phone through.

Lucky the number, 111, was easy to remember and after several attempts to extend his invitation to them his mother cottoned on.

5-year-old Zachary from Counties Manukau. Photo / Still

After explaining the situation to the police communications operator and the operator had confirmed no one was in trouble a laugh was shared between her and the embarrassed mother.

The operator said she didn't know if anyone could make it but said she would let her colleagues know regardless.

However, strings were pulled and a few officers turned up to the party.

5-year-old Zachary invited the local police to his birthday party. Photo / Still

Zachary gingerly asked the police if they would like to come in and then received a little gift from the officers, a police dog toy.

He was asked if he would like to have a go on some of the police equipment.

Zachary kept his cool and coyly said "he might" be interested.

After arresting his friends and playing with the siren there was even a flyover from Eagle, the police helicopter.

After the candles of his cake were blown out he reassured everyone there was also "jelly".