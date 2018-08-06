Ex-All Black Piri Weepu has been convicted of drink-driving after being found slumped behind the wheel in the drive-thru at a McDonald's restaurant.

He had been charged with drink driving at more than twice the legal limit after an incident in Lower Hutt at 2.49am on July 15.

After being found in the car, Weepu told police he was hungry and wanted to get something to eat.

Weepu said on social media today that he was "taking it on the chin" and had pleaded guilty.

"What I did was dumb and wrong, I am extremely embarrassed and sorry to my family, my friends and my community," he said.

"I 100 per cent admit that I what I done was dumb."

He wanted to thank everyone who had helped him out since the incident, and asked that they continue to support him.

The former halfback, who became a national hero during the All Blacks' 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, faced one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol on Victoria St in Petone on July 15.

The 34-year-old appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning on the charge.

Police said he had 600mcg of alcohol on his breath at the time of the alleged offending.

The legal limit is 250mcg, and anyone over 400mcg can receive a conviction.

Weepu was fined $600, ordered to pay $130 court costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Weepu had earlier arrived at court supported by his brother, Billy. Speaking outside court the former rugby star said he had let himself and his fans down.

Weepu's defence lawyer, Louise Sziranyi, told Judge Arthur Tompkins Weepu had made a "significant error" and wanted to accept the consequences of what he'd done.

Weepu had initially fought to keep his name a secret.

But today he tweeted confirming the incident.

Kia ora everyone.

On the of 15th July I was charged with excess breath alcohol while driving.

I am due to appear in court this morning in relation to this at which time i will plead… https://t.co/xE3MnURJEk — Piri Weepu (@piriweepu) August 6, 2018

It is not the first time Weepu has been on the wrong side of the law.

He was granted diversion on a disorderly behaviour charge relating to an incident in Wellington in 2008.

Police diversion is a system which allows first-time offenders to avoid conviction in exchange for pleading guilty and agreeing to perform community work.

Weepu was arrested in central Wellington after banging on a store window while trying to attract the attention of a friend. His lawyer said the incident was "very minor".

Star originally sought name suppression

Weepu was due to have his first appearance on the charge last week, but after the Herald filed a media application for the appearance, an earlier hearing was scheduled without media present.

It is understood a judge granted an ex parte suppression order for Weepu, so his name could be kept secret until suppression could be ruled on.

A judge can make an ex parte suppression order without all of the interested parties to a case being present, concealing the identity of the defendant until the matter can be properly heard in court.

A legal expert told the Herald ex parte orders are "unusual" and require "exceptional circumstances" to be granted.

"The average person wouldn't get this," said University of Canterbury dean of law Ursula Cheer.

An early suppression hearing was scheduled for Monday last week, which the Herald was not notified of due to an oversight, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Weepu took on cult hero status after helping the All Blacks to their 2011 win in the Rugby World Cup.

The 71-test All Black retired from all forms of rugby in October last year.

After a career in which he wore the number 9 jersey for the Hurricanes, Blues and All Blacks, as well as several overseas sides, Weepu spent what would be his final season playing for Wairarapa Bush in the Heartland Championship.

Weepu made his provincial debut in 2003 for Wellington, playing with the Lions until 2011 when he switched to Auckland from 2012 to 2014.

Weepu currently hosts a show about hunting and gathering called Piri's Tiki Tour which screens on Maori Television.