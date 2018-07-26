Police have launched a homicide investigation after an 18-month-old girl died from "non-accidental" injuries.

Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson died late on Tuesday night at Waikato Hospital and a post-mortem is underway.

While Comfort's injuries were believed to be non-accidental, police were still identifying what occurred at a Tirau address leading up to Comfort requiring medical assistance.

Police asked anyone with information relating to the girl's death to please contact Tokoroa Police on (07) 885 0100, or Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.

