Right-wing speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux will still come to Auckland.

Promoters told 1News that a venue has been found for the Canadian pair to speak at and the event will go ahead.

The event promoter, David Pellowe, told 1News that they will not be disclosing the venue and a date for the event will be published online in the near future.

Yesterday it was announced that the event would no longer be going ahead, but Pellowe said the first they heard of that was in the news.

More to come.