Philip Junior Hepehi has admitted stealing a car and using it to ram police officers who were in pursuit of him.

Hepehi, 39, pleaded guilty in the Rotorua District Court yesterday to unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, reckless driving, two charges of assaulting a person with a blunt instrument, and one of theft excluding a car.

Hepehi was in Taupō about 11am on May 16 when he went to visit an acquaintance in a motel. He was unwelcome and told to leave.

According to the summary of facts, Hepehi left but not before taking the victim's car keys and driving away in their Isuzu Big Horn.

About 90 minutes later, two police officers pulled Hepehi over. He took off before he was spoken to and began doing burnouts on a grass verge nearby.

"The patrol vehicle had moved into a nearby carpark to observe the defendant," the summary said.

"The defendant stopped 30 to 40m from the two victims and lined his vehicle up, facing the front of the patrol vehicle.

"He accelerated heavily and drove directly at the victims' patrol vehicle ... the defendant collided nose to nose with the patrol vehicle which remained stationary, stalling the engine and causing extensive damage."

Hepehi circled around and lined up the vehicle he was driving with the patrol car's passenger door and again accelerated towards it.

The police officers managed to start the patrol vehicle and move out of the way, avoiding a second collision.

Hepehi chased the patrol vehicle for 500m, driving on the wrong side of the road with his headlights off.

He finally drove off a steep bank and fled on foot.

The police officers suffered whiplash, sore backs and necks and minor bruising.

The summary said Hepehi explained he had been drinking straight gin and bourbon and blacked out when drinking spirits.

Hepehi appeared before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones and pleaded guilty to the charges.

He also pleaded guilty to three charges from a separate incident in Mangere, Auckland in March. They were reckless driving, driving under the influence, and failing to stop when followed by police.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing in the Manukau District Court on October 4.