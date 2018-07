Police have named the man who died after the tractor he was driving rolled on a Taranaki farm as Brian Michael Schumacher of Midhurst.

The 71-year-old died on Tuesday, with police being notified of the incident on Salisbury Rd, Midhurst, around 10pm.

Police Inspector Jason Greenhalgh said no other vehicles or people were involved.

Schumacher's death has been referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe has been notified.