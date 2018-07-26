SPCA Cupcake Day is celebrating ten years of raising vital funds for the charity.

Since Cupcake Day launched in 2009 more than $2.3 million has been raised.

Last year over $300,000 was raised for animals who have never known love and care. This year, the SPCA is aiming for $320,000.

The proceeds go towards protecting abused, neglected, injured and abandoned animals and 45,000 animals are rescued by SPCA every year.

Winter is the most dangerous time for vulnerable animals to be out on the street, so SPCA encourages Kiwis to get involved in Cupcake Day and to bake something special to sell for the cause.

Franko the puppy eats cake to encourage people to bake something to sell for SPCA Cupcake Day. Photo / Doug Sherring

SPCA general manager northern region, Jen Radich said cupcake day is a fantastic fundraising initiative where individuals can register, bake cupcakes, and sell them to their friends, family, work colleagues, sports teams, neighbours and anybody else they can convince to buy a cupcake.

"Then they donate the funds that they have raised to us, and those funds go directly to helping puppies, as well as all of the other wonderful animals that we have in our centres."

Radich said SPCA continues to have year-on-year increases in terms of the number of animals coming through the centres.

"We certainly haven't had a quiet year so far," she said.

• Cupcake Day is Monday 6 August this year. For more information visit spcacupcakeday.co.nz