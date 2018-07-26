Firearms, drugs and cash have been seized by Auckland police after a major bust took place yesterday at a Grey Lynn property.

A search warrant at the address uncovered drugs and cash, three shotguns (two sawn-off), a bolt action rifle, a standard file and ammunition.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested with 18 charges relating to the bust and will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

The man was charged with the possession of drugs and equipment, possession of firearms, receiving and possession of police property and a restricted weapon.

Operation Pencil was conducted yesterday after it began 11 days ago, specifically aimed at preventing an increase in serious crime in the Auckland City West area.

Auckland City West, Tactical Crime Unit, Car Squad, Sergeant James Cassin, said police hoped this operation and arrest would bring some "reassurance to the community".

"This search and seizure was particularly pertinent as a number of items seized were consistent with what is required to set up a clandestine laboratory.

"We believe the seizure of these items has possibly prevented a clan lab being set up and subsequently prevented a significant amount of drugs from reaching our streets.

"Drugs have no place in our community, they destroy the lives of the users, as well as harming their whanau, friends and wider circles," he said.