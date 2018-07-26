A 50-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an alleged incident at Westgate cinema.

A police spokesman said it has charged a man in relation to indecently assaulting a female aged over 16.

The incident happened at Event Cinemas in the Westgate Shopping Centre, in Massey, on July 22.

The man is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court on September 25.

An Event Cinemas Westgate spokesman said it was in communication with the police and is assisting in every way they can with the enquiry.

"Customer safety is our highest priority and as soon as our staff were made aware the police were called immediately," he said.

"The matter is now with the police and it is not appropriate for us to discuss it."