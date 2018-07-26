More arrests have been made following the McLaren Falls homicide.

Police confirmed this afternoon another three people have been charged in relation to the death of Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson.

Paterson's body was found at McLaren Falls near Tauranga on July 13th.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley, district manager criminal investigations in Waikato said the Operation Conga was still investigating the circumstances into Mitchell's death despite the arrests.

Advertisement

Three men, aged 33, 34 and 49, have been charged with being party to manslaughter.

The 33-year-old and 49-year-old are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

The 34-year-old appeared yesterday and is due to next appear on August 7.

A 36-year-old man is already before the court on charges of murder and kidnapping as well as a 27-year-old man who is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance and encourage anyone with further information can contact Hamilton police on (07) 856 6200.