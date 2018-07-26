The Auckland Council's economic growth agency spent a smooth $89,000 showing off the city - and all its potential - to clients last year.

The Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed) group has today released figures showing the money it spent on entertainment costs for January through to December, 2017.

The costs generally relate to business-related non-travel expenses.

"Because our key economic development priorities such as attracting business and investment and growing multiple components of the visitor economy require Ateed to grow relationships with a range of partners - including multi-national companies and international investors considering projects in Auckland, tourism agencies and business or major event organisers - staff are sometimes required to undertake hosting as part of their role or hold external meetings with key stakeholders.

"Staff are also regularly called upon to help Auckland leverage the economic development opportunities provided by the region's investment in a portfolio of major events,'' a statement said.

"This involves hosting guests from overseas or around New Zealand and showcasing Auckland's business capability and destination assets.''

In January, a total of $7356 was spent on guests, made up of multi-national companies or international investors.

Auck Tourism, Events and Economic Development spent $89k in entertainment costs last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The later months proved not to be as expensive; with $2338 spent in October and just over $2500 in November.

Christmas time was the least expensive; with the entertainment/ hosting bill coming in at $2034 in December.

The most expensive month last year was in June, when an eye-watering $25,580 was forked out for entertainment expenses.

Ateed noted that the majority of the costs incurred during that month related to hosting international business visitors as part of the leveraging of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series.

Ateed said its lower monthly totals seen since last September reflected the fact the agency began a strategic review and assessment of priorities at the time.

That, in turn, reduced incidences of external meetings or hosting of key stakeholders.

"With the strategy taking shape by mid-2018, the entertainment spend is likely to return to a slightly higher average monthly level.''