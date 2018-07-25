Police are appealing for sightings of an Auckland man missing since Sunday.

Roderick Junior Graff, 22, lives in Massey, west Auckland, and his family have not seen him since Sunday, July 22.

Police said the family was concerned for his safety, as it was unlike him not to keep in touch.

He was described as about 164cm tall, of thin-medium build with brown eyes and hair.

He was last seen wearing blue knee-length jean-shorts, a blue jacket, black shirt, black peak cap with a white Converse symbol on the front and blue shoes.

"At this point we are not sure of his whereabouts and police and Roderick's family have concerns for his safety," police said.

"Roderick has connections to all parts of Auckland, so please keep an eye out for him."

Anybody who had seen Graff, or knew where he was, could contact their nearest police station.