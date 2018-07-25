A wrecked car dumped outside a Mt Albert house hasn't been moved despite locals calling Auckland Transport and asking for it to be shifted.

The car has smashed windows at the front, rear and sides, and a large chunk of the front bonnet on the right hand side has been taken out and is starting to rust.

A resident posted on a community Facebook page to say he had asked for AT to move it.

"This car has been abandoned outside our house on Allendale Rd for over 6 weeks," the disgruntled resident claimed.

"I've contacted AT [Auckland Transport] and their response has we've sent someone out and it's perfectly fine as it had a current Rego and WOF!!!!! [sic]"

The poster noted that it wouldn't pass a warrant in its current state.

However, AT spokesman Mark Hannan told the Herald it's legally allowed to be parked there.

"It is legally parked due to the fact it has a current in WOF and rego, it's not about passing a new WOF.

"If we were to tow it, legally the vehicle would have to remain in the towies yard until after both the WOF and rego had expired," Hannan said.

He said AT would be charged to store the car if they took it away as well, costing them $20.70 per day.

At any one point in time AT holds up to 400 reported suspected abandoned cars.