Hamilton Police investigating the homicide of Wayne Noda in Huntly last month have recovered a vehicle they were seeking in relation to the incident.

The blue Nissan Skyline wanted by police was found during the weekend after a public appeal was lodged through the media.

At this stage, no one has been arrested in relation to the investigation, but police are still making inquiries, Detective Sergeant Mata John said.

"Police are still keen to hear from anyone who has any more information about this vehicle which may have been seen in the Huntly area between June 30 and July 21.

"Police are now carrying out a forensic examination on the car and are continuing to make further inquiries as part of this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact John on 07 828 7650 or information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.