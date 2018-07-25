North Shore police are seeking the public's assistance in locating dangerous West Auckland man Jayden Popata.

The 21-year-old can be easily identified by the tattoo "Crimsa" above his left eyebrow and the teardrop under his eye. He also has several tattoos on his neck.

Popata is wanted by police after the aggravated robberies of three commercial premises.

He is 177cm tall and is considered dangerous. Police say he should not be approached.

"Popata has links to West Auckland and may be in the wider area. If you see him please call 111 immediately," a police spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."