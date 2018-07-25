Traffic is building steadily on citybound routes for Auckland commuters.

The NZ Transport Agency said at 7am there were patches of heavy traffic citybound on the Northern Motorway, Southern Motorway and Northwestern Motorway.

Northern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy in patches between Greville Rd and Constellation Dr.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Drury and Takanini and moderate to heavy between Princes St and Ellerslie.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Northwestern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy at Royal Rd.

Westbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound:​ Free flowing.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound​ Free flowing.