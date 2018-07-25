Environmentalists are demanding to know why officials have opened new areas up to prospecting at a time the Government is moving to halt new mining on conservation land.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage was also "puzzled" at a map covering the two large areas of land in question, but said any prospecting in protected wilderness areas would still need the Department of Conservation's sign-off.

Those areas - one in Otago covering more than 33,000sq km and another in Nelson covering nearly 8000sq km - had been closed to mineral prospecting permits as part of a three-year moratorium.

The restrictions were put in place to set aside the land while regional aeromagnetic surveys were undertaken, and to allow an allocation strategy for the areas to be developed.

Advertisement

While applications for other types of minerals permits continued to be accepted over the closure period in the two areas - and some permits were already in place there - New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZPM) lifted the moratorium on July 8.

A map published by NZPM - which is part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) - covered broad areas that took in parts of Mt Richmond Forest Park, Victoria Forest Park, and numerous other rich biodiverse areas classified as stewardship land.

The Otago areas include the Rock and Pillar Conservation Area, as well as numerous other pieces of stewardship land which were previously pastoral leases, where the public has paid to protect the land.

The Piata Scenic Reserve was recently purchased by the Department of Conservation to protect bog pine.

Forest & Bird has questioned why this was allowed to happen when the Government was just months away from beginning consultation on how to fulfil its pledge of protecting all public conservation land from mining.

"It beggars belief to deliberately undo the closure just before consultation is planned on how to protect these areas from mining," its chief executive Kevin Hague said.

"Having 40,000 people march down Queen St in 2010 made it pretty clear that the public does not want mining on conservation land.

"To even stand a chance of protecting our unique plants and animals we need our publicly-owned conservation land to be used for conservation, not digging huge holes in the ground."

Those areas - one in Otago covering more than 33,000sq km and another in Nelson covering nearly 8000sq km - had been closed to mineral prospecting permits as part of a three-year moratorium. Source / NZPM

Sage said it was puzzling that official maps suggested parts of Kahurangi and Nelson Lakes National Parks could be opened to prospecting, when national parks were protected from mining under Schedule 4 of the Crown Minerals Act.

Under Schedule 4, operations could only involve activities of "minimum impact", special-purpose mining, gold fossicking, or those which didn't strip vegetation over an area greater than 16sq m, or create any permanent impact on the profile of the land.

"I am seeking more information from officials whether the area does in fact include national parks," Sage said.

"If MBIE grants prospecting permits for areas of conservation land, the holders of those permits still have to apply to the Department of Conservation for an access agreement.

"Having a prospecting permit from MBIE does not guarantee that the department will grant access to conservation land."

An MBIE spokesperson said operators seeking minerals permits would also need to comply with the Resource Management Act, under which regional councils were responsible for managing environmental impacts.

It was possible for a minerals permits to be approved, but a resource consent to be declined, the spokesperson said.

"It is important to note that the granting of a permit does not give the permit-holder an automatic right to access the land – access to the land, generally for exploration and mining activities, needs to be arranged with the landowner and occupier."

The Government planned to release a discussion document around its proposed policy of no new mines on conservation land within the next three months.

No existing mining permits were expected to be affected and the consultation only related to new mining on conservation land.

In New Zealand, most mining, and all large scale mining employing more than 100 people, occurred away from these protected areas.