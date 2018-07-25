Two teenage males have appeared in Rotorua Youth Court charged with three aggravated robberies over the past two weeks.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old are charged with the aggravated robbery of Malfroy's Bar on July 20, and Owhata Takeaways on July 23.



The 15-year-old is also charged with the aggravated robbery of Rosedale Superette on July 6.

"We would like to thank the public for information provided to us which has helped us with these inquiries," Detective Stephen Allcutt said.

The pair are due to reappear in Rotorua Youth Court on July 31.