A boatie has been towed into shore after an engine fire stranded him on Lake Taupo this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said they had a call at 3.56pm from Coastguard saying a male on board a vessel off Marotiri had reported the fire.

Taupō harbourmaster Heath Cairns said the fire had been extinguished on the fibreglass boat with an inboard motor and the harbourmaster patrol boat was towing it back in to Kinloch harbour.

There were no injuries.