Two people have been left seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in ended up down a bank near the Hunua Ranges.

A police spokeswoman said the crash took place around 12.45pm between Hunua Rd and Gelling Rd and the car was towed out by a neighbouring farmer.

St John attended the crash and treated two patients before transporting them to Middlemore Hospital.

The police spokeswoman said the vehicle was off the road waiting to be picked up by a tow-truck.