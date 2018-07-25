Right-wing speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, from Canada, who planned on visiting Auckland next week, have cancelled their trip.

The Free Speech Coalition said time has run out on an urgent court hearing planned for next week, challenging their ban from speaking at Auckland Council venues.

The court hearing for the matter will now take place later in the year.

Legal action by the Free Speech Coalition and Axiomatic has been withdrawn by them. They have backed down from seeking urgent relief. — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) July 25, 2018

The coalition was formed after a council agency decided to cancel the pair's booking at Takapuna's Bruce Mason Centre after concerns were raised on security and safety grounds.

The group raised around $90,000 to challenge the cancellation and the role they believed Auckland mayor Phil Goff played.

