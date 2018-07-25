Unwitting Chinese tourists are being made to pay $10 to visit free public spaces such as Mission Bay or Western Springs by unscrupulous Auckland-based tour operators.

Tourists think they are getting a bargain by booking New Zealand tours on Chinese apps, but end up being asked to pay for free attractions such as parks, beaches and nature reserves.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is now advising travellers to do their research before booking tours to New Zealand, and a group of legitimate Auckland-based Chinese tour operators are planning to make a police report.

International student Jenny Xu said her aunt, who booked a $45 full-day tour through a China-based app, ended up paying more than $160.

The aunt was asked by her tour guide to pay "admission fees" of $10 for places like Cornwall Park, Western Springs and Mission Bay and $25 for the Muriwai gannet colony.

Aerial of Muriwai Gannet Colony and beach. Photo / Chris McLennan

"She was told that if she didn't pay the fee, then she would not be allowed to get off the bus," Xu said.

"I found out about it only a few days after the tour and told my aunt those venues are free for everyone, but by then it's too late and we couldn't contact the tour guide."

Another Chinese national, who booked a "personalised pick-up" for $20 from Auckland Airport through a local Chinese online site was taken for a ride that included several stops at souvenir and health shops.

"The driver was very pushy, and insisted that I buy things from these shops because it was the best priced in Auckland," she said.

"Later I found out what he said was not true."



University of Auckland researcher Jennifer Hand said she had seen some tourists handing money to their tour guide as they got off a bus at a North Shore beach.

"I observed a small bus or people-mover at Takapuna Beach and people paying as they left the vehicle," Hand said.

"The women took off their high heels and walked on the beach, I assume they were paying for the privilege of feeling the sand."

Rebecca Heerdegen, MBIE's acting manager tourism policy, is asking Chinese visitors to book accredited tour operators who are listed on the Tourism New Zealand website.

"While we haven't had any complaints about tours not meeting expectations, we would always recommend that Chinese visitors choose tour operators or guides that have official approved destination status accreditation.

"We'd advise all travellers to do their research before booking tours or other experiences.

"Looking at the rating sites and feedback from other customers can be a good way of doing this."

Heerdegen said visitors could also report any operators who did not comply with Tourism New Zealand's code of conduct.

Tat Tsui, spokesman of the Auckland-based Chinese tourism operators group. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Tat Tsui, spokesman for the group of Chinese tourism operators, said unlicensed operators see tourists from China as easy targets.

The group of about 20 is in the process of forming an association.

"Another big concern we have also is that what they are doing is illegal," Tsui said.

"These operators have no registered business, whose vehicles have no certificate of fitness, hold no licence and are answerable to no one."

Tsui said "cross-selling" was a common tactic that many of these operators use.

"They tempt tourists with a bargain initial charge, but then try to sell other products from souvenirs to honey and health products, and sometimes even charging them for things they are not supposed to," Tsui said.

"New Zealand is a free country, they can do anything they like to attract customers, but surely they cannot be allowed to do it illegally and without licence."

He believes most of the unlicensed operators are international students from China, and most of the advertisements by unlicensed operators are listed on China-based apps such as huangbaoche.com.

Tsui said his group had serious concerns about passenger safety and planned to make a police complaint after they are formally formed and registered.

Chinese tourists last month made up the largest increase among all visitor arrivals to New Zealand, up 1200 or 7 per cent compared with June 2017.

The Herald contacted one advertiser on local Chinese online site skykiwi.co.nz who listed Auckland airport pick-ups from $20, and was quoted $40 for a ride to the CBD.

The advertiser said he drives "a private car" and was able to do it cheaper than taxis or Uber because "there were no middlemen involved".