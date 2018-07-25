A man who led police on a chase through Porirua with his baby in the car has been sentenced for the offending.

Parekura Kirikino-Nukunuku appeared in the Porirua District Court this morning holding the baby in question, before passing the child off and entering the dock.

Police had been called to the 26-year-old's Titahi Bay address on June 22 with reports of a domestic violence incident, but arrived to find Kirikino-Nukunuku leaving, and gave chase.

He led officers on a chase through the CBD at speeds in excess of 60km/h before driving on State Highway 1 to Mana Esplanade, Judge James Johnston said.

Police brought Kirikino-Nukunuku's car to a controlled stop at one point, but when they approached the vehicle he locked the doors.

They were able to see the baby in the car before he took off again, reversing into northbound traffic.

A police officer carries a baby in a car seat after rescuing it from a car involved in the police pursuit through Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kirikino-Nukunuku avoided road spikes laid for him by mounting the curb and driving on the footpath, but was stopped a short time later on Plimmerton Dr.

NZ Herald photographer Mark Mitchell witnessed the incident.

He was standing near the Paremata bridge on SH1 when he saw a white sedan drive past followed by a police dog van and patrol car.

He said the officers had sirens and lights going but were travelling at normal speed heading north.

After Kirikino-Nukunuku came to a stop, Mitchell saw police take a baby in its car seat out of the vehicle.

Today in court, Kirikino-Nukunuku pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has previous convictions, but none for this type of offending, the judge said.

"It appears that you know very clearly that you should have stopped," he said.

"You also know that you just made things worse by not doing so."

Kirikino-Nukunuku drove away from the house because he was choosing to leave "a volatile situation" rather than allowing it to escalate.

"Of concern is the fact that you had your baby in the car with you."

Judge Johnston asked if the baby Kirikino-Nukunuku was holding in court this morning was the one he had driven with on the day.

"She's a precious thing," he said.

He disqualified Kirikino-Nukunuku from driving for six months, fined him $400, and ordered him to come up for sentence if called upon within the next six months.