One person had to be freed from the wreckage of a two-car crash in West Auckland this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports of the crash on Vera Rd, Te Atatū, about 6.54am.

One person was trapped in their car after the crash and had to pulled free.

St John Ambulance said they were taken to Waitākere Hospital in a moderate condition.

There were no other reports of injuries.