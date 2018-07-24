Four cars have been damaged in a crash on Te Ngae Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the scene in Rotorua about 4.50pm.

They received reports of a four-vehicle collision blocking one lane.

Traffic was still moving, but slowly.

No one was injured in the crash and she said police involvement would be to facilitate the clean up of debris on the road and ensure traffic kept moving.

One of those involved the in the crash has told the Rotorua Daily Post the vehicles were in the process of braking at the lights on the corner of Sala St when they all collided one behind each other.

She said she wasn't hurt but it appeared her car was a write off.