Green Party ministers have followed through on their promise to release their diaries, issuing lists of those they have met with, which has led to calls for Labour and NZ First ministers to follow suit.

The Green Party has been critical of lobbyists and their access to ministers in the past and had a policy to release details of its own meetings for ministers James Shaw, Julie Ann Genter and Eugenie Sage as well as Under-Secretary Jan Logie.

The lists of meetings will be released quarterly and do not include personal, electorate or party political meetings, or attendance at social events.

It follows criticism of some Labour ministers for withholding information about meetings requested by Opposition MPs.

The step was applauded by the public spending watchdog group the Taxpayers' Union, which said the details should be obtainable under the Official Information Act anyway.

Spokesman Louis Houlbrook said the move "puts serious pressure on their colleagues in Labour and New Zealand First to do the same".

"Transparency around who ministers are cosy with will help to reveal who is really behind government hand-outs or special treatment."

Shaw said the party believed politics should be transparent and its support agreement with Labour included reference to openness and transparency.

"The influence of lobbying and unequal access to politicians is unhealthy in New Zealand politics. We want the public to have more information about our work so we can be held to account and people can learn more about what we are doing in our official capacities."

The diaries show Shaw's meetings included businesses and business groups, energy companies, academics, farming groups, diplomats and the Governor General. Businesses included McDonald's, Z Energy and gas companies as well as a phone conversation with diary giant Synlait.

It also shows he hopes to secure a visit to the Antarctic – he met with Antarctica NZ on April 18 to discuss "options for a visit to Scott Base".

His more glamorous encounters included a phone call with British adventurer and environmentalist David de Rothschild and a meeting with artist Tatyana Kulida to discuss climate change and the Antarctic.

Shaw also met with church leaders to discuss climate change although the only meetings with Māori groups listed were Ngāi Tahu and the Te Hiku o te Ika group.

The list shows he also reached out to an old pro for advice – he listed a meeting with former Labour MP Dame Annette King for "discussion of ministerial experience" on May 21.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage's included a meeting with the West Coast waste-to-energy plant Renew Energy and Chinese investors Tianying Inc in June.

The investors came on board after a $350,000 grant from the Provincial Growth Fund for Renew Energy was put on ice because of the belated discovery by minister Shane Jones that its director was being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office. Tianyang had signed a $300 million deal.

She met with a similar range of people as Shaw – from conservationists and fishing groups to companies such as McDonald's and Coca-Cola to discuss waste management and the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association.

Highlights included the "bug man" Ruud Kleinpaste and Warehouse founder Stephen Tindall.

She also met with Tuhoe to discuss the management of Te Urewera.

Julie Anne Genter, the Minister for Women and associate health and transport minister, listed meetings ranging from cycle groups in New Zealand and overseas to pay equity related meetings both in the public service and with private companies such as ANZ. She also met car company Toyota to discuss road safety and emissions.

Jan Logie, the Under Secretary for domestic violence issues, listed several meetings with unamed individuals on that topi, as well as Louise Nicholas and numerous groups working in that field.