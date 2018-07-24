If you own one of these vehicles, then beware - thieves are more likely to target your car.

The Subaru Legacy, Mazda Familia and Subaru Impreza are all among the most common types of vehicles targeted by thieves in the Auckland City West district, police say.

And it is bad news if you are the proud owner of a Mazda Demio - which seems to be the absolute favourite on the area's hit-list.

Police in the district have announced it is launching Operation Pencil; an initiative that will crack down on serious and vehicle crime.

Auckland City West Police sergeant James Cassin said, historically, car and other crime spikes tended to happen from mid-July to early September.

As a result, police in the district were making prevention-focused moves, such as this new operation, to address that crime peak period.

"Police will be targeting high crime areas such as carparks, shopping malls, gas stations and railway stations and known priority crime offenders.

"Operation Pencil will see a dedicated team targeting offenders across the district who are committing offences.''

Although there are similar moves in other police districts, this particular operation specifically targets the Auckland City Western area.

That stretches from between Herne Bay and Freeman's Bay to the north, St Heliers to the east, Onehunga in the south and Avondale in the west. The district also includes Waiheke and Great Barrier islands.

Cassin said police visibility would be heightened in crime hotspots and officers would be carrying out mandatory checks on commonly stolen vehicles.

"It is upsetting and inconvenient for members of our community to be victims of this type of crime."

Vehicle owners were encouraged to carry out practices that would ensure their vehicle would be safe - such as purchasing a wheel lock for added security.

"Police recommend, where possible, to park your car inside your property rather than on the street or only park in well-lit and busy locations.''

Cassin said authorities were proactively targeting offenders committing these crimes and would hold them accountable for their actions.

"Often when vehicles are stolen, they are used to commit further offences such as burglary and aggravated robbery.

"This operation is aiming to reduce volume related crime.''

Operation Pencil will finish at the end of next month.