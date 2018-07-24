Flaxmere locals are ecstatic a stinking, disgusting illegal rubbish dump is going to be cleaned up.

Resident Lesley Riley was excited to hear landowners Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (TTOH) were going to clean up the site.

"That is fantastic news," Riley said.

TTOH said they were shocked to learn, through Hawke's Bay Today, that people were illegally dumping rubbish onto the site, which is next to Te Aranga Marae.

TTOH chief executive George Reedy said the marae would no longer tolerate any mess on the site, and the site would be monitored in future.

"It's disrespectful. To the marae, to the whole neighbourhood," Reedy said.

"Whoever did this needs to realise that they are making a statement about themselves as much as anything."

A work crew has been organised by TTOH to go and clear the site at midday today.

Riley was hopeful the site would not get into the same state again.

"I look forward to seeing it followed up on a regular basis," Riley said. "The proof will be in the pudding."

Secretary at Te Aranga Marae Gary Barclay was grateful to hear it was being cleaned up.

"That's great news," Barclay said.

More rubbish had been added to the pile in the last couple of days, Barclay said, and another marae member had seen people dumping rubbish.

In the past ,Te Aranga Marae whanau had kept the pile under control by burning it, but said it was unfair for the marae to absorb the cost.

They were also worried about the health and environmental risks associated with burning rubbish bags when they were not aware what was in them.

The pile was made up of general household rubbish, as well as several large barrels and pieces of furniture.

TTOH planned to use the land for a new eco-housing development, and was working through the proposal with the Hastings District Council.