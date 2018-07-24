Emergency crews are responding to a house on fire in West Auckland this afternoon.

Firefighters have been called out to Willerton Ave, in the suburb of New Lynn.

Just after 12.30pm, a staff member at a nearby pharmacy said they could see smoke coming from a house around the corner from their establishment.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said: "It was well alight when we arrived. We had four crews out there.''

Advertisement

No one was at home at the time, he said, and there had been no injuries.

The fire was under control and there was no threat to neighbouring properties.

A worker at a liquor store said he did not know about the situation.

However, sirens could be heard blaring loudly in the background.

A fire investigator is due to arrive at the property to start looking into the circumstances and cause of the blaze.