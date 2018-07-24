The office of the Maori King has been raided by Serious Fraud Office investigators probing claims of financial mismanagement.

The raid this morning at the King's offices at the Endowed College Buildings in Ngāruawāhia follows a referral from the Charities Service who have spent the past year looking into claims of misspending at Ururangi Trust.

Ururangi is a registered charity intended to support the functions of King Tūheitia Paki, funded annually by Tainui to the tune of $2m. In 2015 it was the subject of an adverse Charities Service investigation and warned further issues could see its charitable status revoked.

Ururangi has been the subject of a long-running Herald investigation, canvassing lavish spending on luxury automobiles, international travel and a mysterious $46,000 invoice for stomach-stapling surgery paid by Tainui despite documentation being unclear as to who actually received the operation.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME