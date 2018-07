Delays are to be expected on Auckland's Southern Motorway southbound due to debris being cleared.

A left and centre lane under the Main Highway overbridge near Ellerslie have closed and drivers are being instructed to merge right.

New Zealand Transport Agency say delays are to be expected.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - SOUTHBOUND - DEBRIS - 12:25pm

Debris has currently closed the left and center lane on the Southern Mwy Southbound under the Main rd overbridge near Ellerslie/Panmure. Please merge right if possible and expect some delays. ^JF pic.twitter.com/iyrwYVbyF0 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 24, 2018