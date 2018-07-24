Motorists are being warned of delays on several Auckland motorways during rush hour after breakdowns and crashes earlier this afternoon.

UPDATE 6:10PM

This crash is now clear of lanes. ^TP

— NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 24, 2018

On the Northern Motorway traffic was heavy for northbound traffic between Onewa Rd and Northcote Rd, and again between Tristram Ave and Upper Harbour Highway.

Citybound traffic was heavy in between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

On the Southern Motorway southbound traffic was heavy between Newmarket and Greenlane, also from Manukau to Takanini due to a earlier break down.

Citybound traffic would see delays from East Tamaki to Greenlane following an earlier crash.

The Northwestern Motorway was heavy for westbound traffic between Great North Rd and Te Atatu Rd.

The Southwestern Motorway was heaving for northbound traffic between Roscommon Road and Nielson St.

It was also heavy for southbound traffic approaching the Southern link.

Earlier today two motorways experienced delays due to debris on the road.

A left and centre lane under the Main Highway over bridge near Ellerslie had closed and drivers were being instructed to merge right.

Large shards of glass littered the road.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said just after 1pm that the area had been cleared and that all lanes were now open.

Glass on the Southern Motorway southbound under the Ellerslie-Panmure overbridge is causing delays. Photo / S Steffen Kennerley

However, motorists were being warned: "Traffic remains very heavy from Hobson St onward travelling south.

"Please delay your journey if possible and expect delays as congestion slowly eases.''

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - SOUTHBOUND - DEBRIS - 12:25pm

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - SOUTHBOUND - DEBRIS - 12:25pm

Debris has currently closed the left and center lane on the Southern Mwy Southbound under the Main rd overbridge near Ellerslie/Panmure. Please merge right if possible and expect some delays.

SH16/SH1 INTERCHANGE - NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 1:30PM

SH16/SH1 INTERCHANGE - NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 1:30PM

A crash has caused some debris to block the left lane on the SH1/SH16 interchange North-bound prior to the Victoria Park tunnel. Please avoid this area if possible and expect some delays.

At 1.30pm, a crash was reported on the State Highway 16 and SH1 interchange, northbound.

Authorities are working to clear debris from a lane just before the Victoria Park tunnel.

A photo from an NZTA camera shows what appears to be a mass of white powder streaking the lane.

Drivers are encouraged to drive slowly, avoid the area or expect delays.