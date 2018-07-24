A man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in relation to the death of Daniel John Gooch.

Conrad Gray, 34, appeared in Whanganui District Court today , where his council Raukawa Simon entered not guilty pleas on behalf of her client for three charges: manslaughter, assault with intent to injure and perverting the course of justice.

Gray, an artist, has elected a trial by jury and will make his first appearance in the High Court in Whanganui on August 10 at 9am.

Gooch, 56, died in Taranaki Hospital on May 10, 20 days after he was found unconscious on the side of a road in Whanganui.

Advertisement

Police said at the time of his arrest the accused was known, but not related to, Gooch.

Gray will also have a case review hearing in the District Court on September 25 on other matters.