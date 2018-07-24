A 44-year-old man is facing a serious assault charge after an armed police raid on a Hawke's Bay home.

Detective Sergeant John McCarthy said a search warrant was carried out by Napier police and the Armed Offenders Squad at a Williams Street, Marewa address this morning.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Hastings District Court today.

Police made the arrest today after a man had arrived at Hawke's Bay Hospital with critical injuries, just after midnight on Sunday.

The Marewa address will be examined by forensic experts today as police continue their investigation.

The injured man is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.