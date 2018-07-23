A Hawke's Bay man has been arrested after another man arrived at the hospital with critical injuries at the weekend.

Detective Sergeant John McCarthy said a man arrived at Hawke's Bay Hospital with critical injuries just after midnight on Sunday.

Police had since been working to establish how he was injured.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad this morning searched a house on Williams St, Marewa.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in Hastings District Court today.

The address will be examined by forensics today as police continue to make further inquiries into the assault.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.