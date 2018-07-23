A woman reported missing from Taradale had still not been found by late this morning.

Police said 28-year-old Natalie Gray had been reported missing after leaving her address in Guppy Rd, Taradale, about 3.30pm yesterday.

She was believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a blue parker coat and blue denim jeans.

A police spokesman said it was the first time she had gone missing and police had some concerns for her safety.

Advertisement

Police appealed for anyone who had seen the woman to call 111.