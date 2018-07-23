Police officers involved in a stand-off with a gunman who had already shot three civilians - killing two of them - acted appropriately by firing at him, a review found.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has released a report into the incident involving Northland man Quinn Patterson, who fatally shot two women and injured a man when they approached a property he was living at in July last year.

Authority chairman, Judge Colin Doherty, said: "Police responded swiftly and professionally to an extremely serious and tragic incident.

"I am satisfied that the two officers who fired at Mr Patterson had no other reasonable options to protect themselves and their colleagues.

"Mr Patterson was shooting at them from an elevated position and with a powerful semi-automatic firearm. Mr Patterson's own actions precluded a peaceful resolution to this incident.''