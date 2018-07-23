Tauranga City Council has agreed to make offers to buy the 21 Bella Vista properties but won't give details until homeowners have seen the offer.

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless said elected members voted unanimously to make the offers in a closed-door meeting yesterday afternoon.

The Mayor said confidential offers would be sent to homeowners' lawyers today.

The council has begun legal proceedings against the developer of the properties, Stuff reports.

Asked by the Bay of Plenty Times whether the offer was market value as if there were no defects, as homeowners had requested, Brownless said he could not say.

"I can't give details about the offer as it has to go to them first."

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless. Photo/George Novak

Brownless said while it would be "nice" if the offer would be accepted outright, the council was realistic this may be the beginning of a negotiation process.

He said the offers were based on confidential advice that would also be supplied to homeowners' lawyers.

David Heaney, QC, who has filed a class action lawsuit against the council on behalf of, so far, two sets of homeowners, said he had not received the offer yet but suggested it may arrive later in the day.

The offer came 47 days after Tauranga City Council agreed on June 6 to buy the homes affected by the failure of the Bella Vista subdivision in The Lakes.

This week homeowners complained the council was taking too long, leaving them in limbo and feeling unsupported.