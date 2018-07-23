A vehicle breakdown in the Waterview Tunnel caused some significant but somewhat brief delays for motorists this morning.

The NZ Transport Agency reported a car was blocking a southbound lane in the tunnel shortly before 8am.

Traffic was backed up towards Rosebank Rd, in Avondale, at one point.

Authorities said just before 8.30am that the breakdown had been cleared, but that motorists could still face some delays as congestion eased.

Advertisement

Photos from NZTA showed heavy traffic from west of the city, as well as traffic heading into the tunnel from the city.

SH20 WATERVIEW TUNNEL, SOUTHBOUND - 7.50AM

A breakdown is blocking the left southbound lane in the Waterview tunnel. Please expect some delays and drive with caution in the tunnel. ^MF pic.twitter.com/44S34IbF2y — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile, those travelling in and around South Auckland should know a travel advisory has been issued for Mill Rd, which has been closed north-bound from Ranfurly Rd in Manurewa.

"There are significant delays in the area, so avoid it if you can,'' NZTA said.

In downtown Auckland, there is no vehicle access to Franklin Rd from Victoria St because of resurfacing work being carried out today.

A detour has been put in place through College Hill Rd. Traffic access is only down Franklin Rd towards the city.