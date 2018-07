A child has been hurt in a caravan fire overnight.

The child was treated for smoke inhalation by St John ambulance staff and firefighters who were called to the Katikati fire at 11pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Craig Dally said the fire on Rereatukahia Rd Rdwas "well alight" when firefighters arrived.

It is understood the child was taken to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.